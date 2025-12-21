Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (ECCF) Price Target Increased by 12.19% to 31.93

The average one-year price target for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ECCF) has been revised to $31.93 / share. This is an increase of 12.19% from the prior estimate of $28.46 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.17 to a high of $34.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.61% from the latest reported closing price of $25.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECCF is 0.05%, an increase of 44.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.07% to 68K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 59K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 68.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECCF by 46.93% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Fund holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECCF by 16.00% over the last quarter.

