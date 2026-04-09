Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (ECCC) Price Target Decreased by 18.86% to 30.20

The average one-year price target for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ECCC) has been revised to $30.20 / share. This is a decrease of 18.86% from the prior estimate of $37.22 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.74 to a high of $34.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.27% from the latest reported closing price of $24.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECCC is 0.00%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,388.00% to 63K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 61K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECCC by 8.65% over the last quarter.

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