EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY Earnings Results: $ECC Reports Quarterly Earnings

EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY ($ECC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $49,550,000, missing estimates of $50,256,792 by $-706,792.

EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY Insider Trading Activity

EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY insiders have traded $ECC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH P. ONORIO (CFO/COO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $89,900

EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

