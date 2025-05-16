EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY Earnings Preview: Recent $ECC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY ($ECC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $52,790,074 and earnings of $0.26 per share.

EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY Insider Trading Activity

EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY insiders have traded $ECC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH P. ONORIO (CFO/COO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,250 shares for an estimated $139,900 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS P. MAJEWSKI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,086 shares for an estimated $24,999

EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

