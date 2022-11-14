Eagle Point Credit Company Adds 5% Following Special Dividend Announcement

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) are rising more than 5% Monday morning after the company declared a special distribution of $0.50 per share.

The special distribution, which is the second this year, is payable on January 24, to stockholders of record as on December 23.

"This special distribution is attributable to the continued strong cash flows from our portfolio and a reflection of our proactive portfolio management in a challenging market," said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer.

ECC, currently at $11.52, has been trading in the range of $10.16-$15.54 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.