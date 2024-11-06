Eagle Plains Resources Signs Exploration Agreement

Eagle Plains Resources (TSE:EPL) has released an update.

Eagle Plains Resources has entered into an exploration agreement with the Ya’thi Néné Lands and Resources, aiming to foster economic and employment opportunities in the Athabasca region. The agreement emphasizes environmental stewardship and cultural preservation, while promoting responsible exploration practices. This collaboration will see active participation from local communities, enhancing exploration activities in the Lake Athabasca region.

