Eagle Plains Expands Land After Gold Discovery

Eagle Plains Resources (TSE:EPL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eagle Plains Resources has announced significant gold findings at its Snowstorm Property, reporting up to 76.30 g/t gold from recent exploration efforts. The company has expanded its land holdings in the area to enhance its exploration potential. These developments highlight the property’s potential for high-grade vein and bulk-tonnage mineralization.

For further insights into TSE:EPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.