Eagle Plains Expands Land After Gold Discovery

Eagle Plains Resources (TSE:EPL) has released an update.
Eagle Plains Resources has announced significant gold findings at its Snowstorm Property, reporting up to 76.30 g/t gold from recent exploration efforts. The company has expanded its land holdings in the area to enhance its exploration potential. These developments highlight the property’s potential for high-grade vein and bulk-tonnage mineralization.
