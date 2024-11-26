News & Insights

Eagle Plains Expands Land After Gold Discovery

November 26, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Eagle Plains Resources (TSE:EPL) has released an update.

Eagle Plains Resources has announced significant gold findings at its Snowstorm Property, reporting up to 76.30 g/t gold from recent exploration efforts. The company has expanded its land holdings in the area to enhance its exploration potential. These developments highlight the property’s potential for high-grade vein and bulk-tonnage mineralization.

