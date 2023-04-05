Markets
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dr. Reddy's Labs Related To BENDEKA

April 05, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) announced Wednesday that it has reached a settlement agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Ltd. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. (RDY). Eagle had asserted its Orange Book-listed patents against Dr. Reddy's related to its new drug application referencing BENDEKA.

Under the settlement agreement, Dr. Reddy's has the right to market its product beginning November 17, 2027, or earlier based on certain circumstances.

The settlement agreement is confidential and subject to review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. The settlement with Dr. Reddy's follows Eagle's previously announced settlements with Hospira, Inc. and Accord Healthcare, Inc. related to their new drug applications referencing BENDEKA.

