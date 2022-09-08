Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EGRX) 28% Dip Still Leaving Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Its P/E Ratio

The Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 28%. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 39% share price drop.

Even after such a large drop in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may still consider Eagle Pharmaceuticals as a stock to potentially avoid with its 18.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price. NasdaqGM:EGRX Price Based on Past Earnings September 8th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For Eagle Pharmaceuticals?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Eagle Pharmaceuticals' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 28%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 42% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 1.9% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.4% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that Eagle Pharmaceuticals' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

There's still some solid strength behind Eagle Pharmaceuticals' P/E, if not its share price lately. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Eagle Pharmaceuticals' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Eagle Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

