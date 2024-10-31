Eagle Pharmaceuticals Implements Stockholder Rights Plan

The latest announcement is out from Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( (EGRX) ).

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has implemented a limited duration stockholder rights plan to address the ongoing volatility in its stock price, aiming to protect investor value by preventing unwelcome takeovers. This plan allows shareholders to purchase additional shares if a person or group acquires over 10% of the company’s stock without board approval. The initiative is designed to stabilize the company’s financial standing and provide time for strategic decisions, ensuring that any potential acquisition benefits all shareholders.

