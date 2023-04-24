Eagle Pharmaceuticals (FRA:1E6) Price Target Increased by 5.62% to 30.02

The average one-year price target for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (FRA:1E6) has been revised to 30.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 28.42 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.79 to a high of 31.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.18% from the latest reported closing price of 25.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1E6 is 0.07%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 14,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,230K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1E6 by 4.64% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 793K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 772K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1E6 by 0.63% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 568K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing a decrease of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1E6 by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 416K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1E6 by 27.90% over the last quarter.

