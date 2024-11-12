Eagle Pharmaceuticals appoints Christopher Krawtschuk as CFO

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) announced the appointment of Christopher Krawtschuk as CFO of the Company, effective November 11, 2024. In connection with Mr. Krawtschuk’s appointment, Steven Ratoff stepped down from his role as interim CFO and will remain as a director on the Company’s board of directors. Most recently, Mr. Krawtschuk served as CFO and Treasurer of bluebird bio.

