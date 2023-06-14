News & Insights

Markets
EGRX

Eagle Pharma: FDA Grants QIDP And Fast-Track Designation For CAL02

June 14, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) announced the FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation and Fast Track Designation for CAL02, a non-biological bacterial virulence neutralizer, anti-infective agent being developed to treat severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia as an add-on therapy to standard of care.

A phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is underway, designed to assess the efficacy and safety of CAL02 administered intravenously in addition to standard of care in patients with severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. The study plans to enroll approximately 276 patients.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EGRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.