Eagle Pharma Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

March 13, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) reported fourth quarter net income of $8.2 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.48 per share, previous year. Adjusted non-GAAP net income was $14.4 million, or $1.10 per share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.83 per share, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue was $60.7 million, compared to $42.3 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $64.26 million in revenue. For 2023, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $74.0-$80.0 million, and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.20-$4.53.

