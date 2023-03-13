Eagle Pharma Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) reported fourth quarter net income of $8.2 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.48 per share, previous year. Adjusted non-GAAP net income was $14.4 million, or $1.10 per share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.83 per share, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue was $60.7 million, compared to $42.3 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $64.26 million in revenue. For 2023, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $74.0-$80.0 million, and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.20-$4.53.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.