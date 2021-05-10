Markets
Eagle Pharma Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Adj. EPS Misses Market View - Quick Facts

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) reported Monday that its first-quarter net loss was $0.4 million or $0.03 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $2.9 million or $0.21 per share.

Adjusted net income was $3.2 million or $0.24 per share, compared to last year's adjusted net income of $11.7 million or $0.84 per share.

Total revenue for the first quarter declined to $41.2 million from $46.0 million a year ago, primarily reflecting decreased product sales of RYANODEX and royalty revenue of BENDEKA.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.65 per share on revenues of $45.41 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

