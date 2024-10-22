Eagle Mountain Mining Unveils 2024 Governance Framework

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (AU:EM2) has released an update.

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, highlighting its commitment to robust governance practices as it advances its copper-gold exploration projects in Arizona. The company emphasizes strategic leadership and risk management as part of its governance framework, aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. With its focus on the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and Silver Mountain Project, Eagle Mountain is poised for potential growth in one of the world’s richest copper regions.

