Eagle Mountain Mining Prepares for Key Annual Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (AU:EM2) has released an update.

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28 in Western Australia, to discuss its ongoing copper-gold exploration projects in Arizona. The meeting will focus on the strategic development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and Silver Mountain Project, located in one of the USA’s most promising mining regions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit proxy votes online ahead of the meeting.

