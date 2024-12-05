Eagle Mountain Mining Lists New Shares on ASX

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (AU:EM2) has released an update.

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. has announced the quotation of 7,782,854 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code EM2, effective December 5, 2024. This move follows previous transactions that have been communicated to the market. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact the stock’s liquidity and market activity.

