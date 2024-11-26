Eagle Mountain Mining Explores Potential at Wedgetail Project

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (AU:EM2) has released an update.
Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. has acknowledged the potential value in its existing tailings at the Wedgetail project, with an estimated 1 million tonnes of material based on historical data. However, the company has revised its previous statements, emphasizing that the investigations are preliminary and it cannot yet project revenue from the project. Eagle Mountain is focused on copper-gold exploration in Arizona, aiming to tap into the region’s rich mining history.
