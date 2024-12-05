Eagle Mountain Mining Director Increases Share Holdings

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (AU:EM2) has released an update.

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholding of Director Charles Bass, with an acquisition of 7,782,854 ordinary shares, increasing his indirect holdings to over 113 million shares. This change, executed through shares issued in lieu of interest, reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

