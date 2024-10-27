News & Insights

Eagle Mountain Mining Advances Exploration and Strategic Review

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (AU:EM2) has released an update.

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. focuses on advancing its Silver Mountain Project by identifying promising porphyry-style targets with significant mineralization potential, supported by geophysical and structural analyses. In parallel, they are conducting a strategic review of the Oracle Ridge Project, guided by Argonaut PCF, to optimize capital allocation and maximize shareholder value. The company ended the quarter with $1.6 million in cash and has deferred a $3 million loan.

