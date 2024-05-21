Eagle Materials's Stock Falls After Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) are dropping over 7 percent on Tuesday morning after the announcement of decrease in fourth-quarter earnings due to adverse weather conditions and increased maintenance costs.

Profit declined to $77.09 million or $2.24 per share from $100.36 million or $2.79 per share last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $2.69 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

However, revenue for the period increased to $476.71 million from $470.13 million a year ago.

Currently, Eagle Materials's stock is falling 7.34 percent, to $238.11 over the previous close of $256.97. It has traded between $145.03 and $276.61 over the last one year on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.