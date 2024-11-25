Eagle Materials Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Eagle Materials, revealing an average target of $316.4, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. This current average has increased by 6.1% from the previous average price target of $298.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Eagle Materials among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Garik Shmois Loop Capital Maintains Hold $315.00 $315.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $330.00 $320.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $317.00 $277.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $330.00 $309.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $290.00 $270.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Eagle Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Eagle Materials's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eagle Materials analyst ratings.

Delving into Eagle Materials's Background

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Eagle Materials's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Eagle Materials's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.22% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eagle Materials's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Eagle Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXP

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Northcoast Research Upgrades Neutral Buy Dec 2021 Loop Capital Downgrades Buy Hold Nov 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EXP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.