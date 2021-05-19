Eagle Materials Q4 Results Top Estimates; Boosts Dividend 150% - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Building materials maker Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) reported on Wednesday net earnings of $66.01 million or $1.56 per share for the fourth quarter, lower than $72.43 million or $1.76 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 12 percent to $343.30 million from $305.20 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share on revenues of $333.59 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Eagle's Board of Directors reinstated quarterly dividend and declared a 150 % higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on July 16, 2021, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on June 18, 2021. Further, Eagle's Board of Directors has decided not to pursue the proposed separation of Eagle Materials into two independent, publicly traded companies at this time.

