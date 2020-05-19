Markets
Eagle Materials Q4 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) reported fourth quarter adjusted net earnings per share of $1.28, up 45% from prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $103.4 million, an increase of 14%.

Fourth quarter revenue was $315.4 million, up 11% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $285.44 million for the quarter.

