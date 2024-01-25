News & Insights

Eagle Materials Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats View

January 25, 2024 — 07:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), a building material company, Thursday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter. Earnings results beat the analysts' estimates.

Quarterly earnings increased 10 percent to $129.13 million or $3.72 per share from $117.18 million or $3.20 per share last year.

The company said that the Heavy Materials operating earnings jumped 43 percent to $107.3 million, primarily on higher cement net sales prices and sales volume.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $558.83 million from $511.48 million in the previous year.

The street view for revenue was $536.57 million.

In pre-market activity, Eagle Materials shares are trading at $210, up 1.24% on the New York Stock Exchange.

