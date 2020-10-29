Eagle Materials Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net earnings grew to $96.03 million from last year's $71.79 million. Earnings per share were $2.31, up from $1.72 last year.

Earnings from continuing operations was $89.87 million or $2.16 per share, compared to $75.06 million or $1.80 per share a year ago.

The results included a non-recurring tax benefit of $5.9 million, or $0.14 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 12 percent to $447.68 million from last year's $400.57 million.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.85 per share on revenues of $445.68 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.