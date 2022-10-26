Markets
Eagle Materials Q2 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 19% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) reported that its second quarter net income increased to $139.0 million from $102.1 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $3.72 compared to $2.46. The company noted that its prior year's earnings were affected by a Loss on Early Retirement of Senior Notes and the write-off of related debt issuance costs of $11.2 million, or $0.27 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $227 million, up 21%.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue was $605 million, up 19% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $599.76 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

