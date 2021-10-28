Eagle Materials Q2 Earnings Surpass Street View

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported higher earnings in the second quarter on strong revenue growth.

Earnings from continuing operations in the second quarter were $102.13 million or $2.48 per share, higher than 89.87 million or $2.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations of 2.73 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $2.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 14% to $509.69 million from $447.68 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $505.87 million.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Michael Haack, President and CEO, said, "These results reflect continued strength in underlying market conditions and strong execution by our team. Our recent pricing actions across much of our footprint will continue to help offset increases in certain input costs, as will our consistent focus on driving operational efficiencies."

