Eagle Materials Q2 Earnings Beat View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported net income of $71.79 million or $1.72 per share for the second quarter, compared to $72.60 million or $1.53 per share in the year-ago period.

The impact of costs related to the company's planned separation of its businesses was $2.7 million pre-tax, or $0.05 per share in the latest quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 9 percent to $414.53 million from $381.50 million in the same period last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter on revenues of $381 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Michael Haack, President and CEO of Eagle Materials said, "The outlook for the remainder of the year continues to be positive. Demand for our building materials and construction products is supported by a number of favorable market dynamics including ongoing growth in jobs, high consumer confidence and low interest rates."

