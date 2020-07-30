Eagle Materials Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) reported that its net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 rose to $96.21 million or $2.31 per share from $41.30 million or $0.94 per share in the prior year.

Net earnings benefitted from a $52.0 million (pre-tax) gain on the sale of our northern California concrete and aggregates businesses.

Adjusted net earnings per share of $1.57, up 39% from the previous year.

Quarterly revenue was $428.0 million, up 15% from last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share and revenues of $383.37 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

