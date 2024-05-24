News & Insights

Stocks

Eagle Materials’ Profit Margins at Risk Amidst Client Consolidation Wave

May 24, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eagle Materials (EXP) has disclosed a new risk, in the Demand category.

Eagle Materials faces potential operational risks as its customer base undergoes significant consolidation. This trend of mergers and acquisitions among clients may lead to the diminishment or outright loss of certain business relationships, heightening dependency on fewer, more powerful customers. These consolidated entities could leverage their increased purchasing clout to negotiate more favorable terms, exerting pressure on Eagle Materials to concede on pricing. Consequently, this shift in the customer landscape threatens to erode Eagle Materials’ operating margins, disrupt its results of operations, and constrain its cash flow.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on EXP stock based on 8 Buys and 2 Holds.

To learn more about Eagle Materials’ risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.