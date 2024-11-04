News & Insights

Eagle Materials price target raised to $330 from $320 at Truist

November 04, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Eagle Materials (EXP) to $330 from $320 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s weaker than expected results reflected weather impacts in cement in the quarter in addition to company specific issues in territories that will likely continue for several quarters, though pricing should go up in cement and wallboard next year, with volume gaining on the former due to infrastructure spend and easy weather comps and the latter with an improved housing market and remodel market, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

