Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.25

The board of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 14th of October, with investors receiving $0.25 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 0.8%.

Eagle Materials' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Eagle Materials was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 64.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 6.5% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NYSE:EXP Historic Dividend August 27th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Eagle Materials might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Eagle Materials has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Eagle Materials Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Eagle Materials that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

