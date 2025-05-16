Eagle Materials Invests $330 Mln To Modernize, Expand Its Oklahoma Gypsum Wallboard Plant

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), a maker of construction products, said on Friday that its subsidiary, American Gypsum Company, has finalized plans to expand and modernize its Duke, Oklahoma, gypsum wallboard plant. The total project investment is estimated to be $330 million.

Upon completion, the project will increase the plant's annual wallboard manufacturing capacity by 300 million square feet, or 25%, to around 1.5 billion square feet. With moderate additional investment in the future, this project will also enable a further 500 million square feet of capacity expansion, for a total of 2 billion square feet of manufacturing capacity.

The upgraded facility will boost operating efficiencies and reduce natural gas usage, resulting in manufacturing cost savings of almost 20%.

The company noted that planning for the project has been completed and has received all regulatory approvals. Construction work is expected to begin immediately, with startup scheduled for the second half of calendar year 2027.

