Eagle Materials Inc.'s (NYSE:EXP) P/E Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 35.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Eagle Materials certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:EXP Price Based on Past Earnings May 12th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Eagle Materials.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Eagle Materials' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 433% gain to the company's bottom line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 20% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 32% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Eagle Materials is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Eagle Materials' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Eagle Materials maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Eagle Materials has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Eagle Materials' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

