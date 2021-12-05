Eagle Materials Inc.'s (NYSE:EXP) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 2.4% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Eagle Materials' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eagle Materials is:

26% = US$345m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Eagle Materials' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Eagle Materials has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Eagle Materials' moderate 8.9% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Eagle Materials' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 16% in the same period.

NYSE:EXP Past Earnings Growth December 5th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Eagle Materials''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Eagle Materials Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In Eagle Materials' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 7.1% (or a retention ratio of 93%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Eagle Materials is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 7.2%. As a result, Eagle Materials' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 23% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Eagle Materials' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

