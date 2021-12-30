Eagle Materials Inc. Shares Approach 52-Week High - Market Mover

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) shares closed today at 1.8% below its 52 week high of $169.07, giving the company a market cap of $6B. The stock is currently up 66.6% year-to-date, up 69.4% over the past 12 months, and up 73.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.1%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 52.8% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.4.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Materials industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 184.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 180.8%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 6.5% higher than the average peer.
