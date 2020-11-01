Eagle Materials Inc. Just Beat EPS By 29%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.6% to US$85.25 in the past week. Revenues were US$448m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$2.31, an impressive 29% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:EXP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Eagle Materials' seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.55b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 106% to US$6.95. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.64 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Eagle Materials' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 5.9% to US$99.88, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Eagle Materials at US$115 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$70.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Eagle Materials' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.5% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 6.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Eagle Materials is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Eagle Materials following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Eagle Materials going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Eagle Materials that you need to be mindful of.

