Eagle Materials Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.1% to hit US$405m. Eagle Materials reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$1.94, which was a notable 13% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:EXP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Eagle Materials' ten analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$1.65b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 65% to US$7.07. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.86 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 18% to US$129. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Eagle Materials at US$139 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$95.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Eagle Materials' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Eagle Materials' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 6.4% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Eagle Materials is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Eagle Materials' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Eagle Materials' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Eagle Materials. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Eagle Materials going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Eagle Materials has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

