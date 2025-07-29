Eagle Materials Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q1 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $123.36 million, or $3.76 per share. This compares with $133.84 million, or $3.94 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $634.69 million from $608.69 million last year.

Eagle Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

