Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 150% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $147, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXP was $147, representing a -4.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.71 and a 119.7% increase over the 52 week low of $66.91.

EXP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CRH PLC (CRH) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). EXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.12. Zacks Investment Research reports EXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 23.95%, compared to an industry average of 24.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXP as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (EXP)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (EXP)

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (EXP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NAIL with an increase of 20.22% over the last 100 days. QVAL has the highest percent weighting of EXP at 2.14%.

