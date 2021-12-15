Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $161.06, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXP was $161.06, representing a -3.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.42 and a 65.9% increase over the 52 week low of $97.09.

EXP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CRH PLC (CRH) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). EXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.21. Zacks Investment Research reports EXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 33.62%, compared to an industry average of 22.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the exp Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXP as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NAIL with an increase of 40.12% over the last 100 days.

