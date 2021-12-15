Dividends
EXP

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $161.06, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXP was $161.06, representing a -3.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.42 and a 65.9% increase over the 52 week low of $97.09.

EXP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CRH PLC (CRH) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). EXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.21. Zacks Investment Research reports EXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 33.62%, compared to an industry average of 22.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the exp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EXP as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NAIL with an increase of 40.12% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXP
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular