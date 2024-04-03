Eagle Materials (EXP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed the most recent trading day at $265.93, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement have appreciated by 3.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Eagle Materials in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $486.3 million, indicating a 3.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Eagle Materials. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher within the past month. Eagle Materials is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Eagle Materials's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.04.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.