Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eagle Materials (EXP) closed at $183.78, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had lost 2.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Eagle Materials will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Eagle Materials is projected to report earnings of $4.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $632.21 million, up 4.49% from the year-ago period.

EXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.92 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.09% and +4.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Eagle Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eagle Materials is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.33, so we one might conclude that Eagle Materials is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

