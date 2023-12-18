Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed at $203.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Eagle Materials in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.56, indicating a 11.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $537.23 million, indicating a 5.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.16 per share and a revenue of $2.24 billion, signifying shifts of +13.01% and +4.37%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.14% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Eagle Materials is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Eagle Materials is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.83, so one might conclude that Eagle Materials is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

