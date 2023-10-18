Eagle Materials (EXP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $161.26, changing hands as low as $161.05 per share. Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EXP's low point in its 52 week range is $111.085 per share, with $195.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.31.
