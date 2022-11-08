Eagle Materials (EXP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.49, changing hands as high as $124.72 per share. Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXP's low point in its 52 week range is $101.98 per share, with $169.1548 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.51.

