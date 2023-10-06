Eagle Materials (EXP) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed the latest trading day at $169.24, indicating a +1.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement's shares have seen a decrease of 7.3% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 6.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Eagle Materials in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.18, reflecting a 12.37% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $632.21 million, up 4.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.91 per share and a revenue of $2.25 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.01% and +7.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Eagle Materials is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Eagle Materials is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.05.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 105, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

