Eagle Materials (EXP) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Eagle Materials (EXP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share, indicating a decline of 2.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $478.6 million, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Eagle Materials metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates' will reach $57.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' reaching $213.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned)' to reach $183.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Heavy Materials' should arrive at $240.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard' to come in at $23.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue- Light Materials' at $234.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard' will reach $241.78. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $239.39 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard' stands at $7.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.02 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' of $88.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91.34 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials' will likely reach $96.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $99.36 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement' should come in at $46.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $45.32 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials Total' will reach $48.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.88 million.



Shares of Eagle Materials have demonstrated returns of +11.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

